James Brindley's family to unveil Walsall knife amnesty bin
A knife amnesty bin will be unveiled by the family of a man who was stabbed to death as he walked home from a night out.
James Brindley, 26, was knifed in the heart just 400m (1,312ft) from his parents' house in Aldridge in 2017.
A charity set up in his name has raised about £18,000 to place a total of seven bins around Walsall borough.
The first will be unveiled outside Aldridge Social Club on High Street on Friday.
People will be able to throw away weapons anonymously - items which Mr Brindley's father Mark Brindley said would then be disposed of by professionals.
"We also want to engage and gather information, especially from young people," he said.
"Our bins will have a QR code on them so it's easy for people to communicate with us in an anonymous way, so we can direct our services where they're most needed."
Funding for the seven bins has also come from Walsall Council, businesses and community groups.
The foundation said it wanted to raise £7,500 for another five in the borough.
In 2018, then-17-year-old Ammar Kahrod, from Aldridge, was jailed for at least 17 years for James Brindley's murder.
At the time, police said only Kahrod knew why he killed the aspiring model who was someone who had "everything to live for".