Birmingham: Five men guilty of £300k jewellery shop heist
- Published
Five men have been found guilty of ram-raiding a shop in Birmingham and stealing jewellery worth nearly £300,000.
The robbers were caught on camera using a stolen Toyota Hilux to smash their way into Danyaal Jewellers in Sparkbrook on 3 March last year.
Up to 5kg (11lbs) of 22-carat gold jewellery was stolen.
The men - all from Birmingham - were convicted of conspiracy to rob at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
John Gourlay, 49, from Pershore Road, Selly Oak; Trevor Leek, 44, of Southgate Road, Kingstanding; Justin Boylan, 51, of Schoolacre Road, Shard End; Arfan Latif, 38, from Kinver Croft, Balsall Heath, and Hassan Zulfiqar, 26, also from Kinver Croft, were also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon following a four-week trial.
Armed with a sledgehammer, three men are captured on CCTV entering the store in Ladypool Road before smashing their way into two display cabinets.
The footage then shows them stuffing jewellery into sacks while a fourth man remained in the Hilux and a fifth man acted as "crowd control" by waving an axe at witnesses, West Midlands Police said.
The force said jewellery worth £292,165 in total was stolen during the raid.
The men used three vehicles, including a black Land Rover Discovery, a white Toyota Hilux and a black Toyota Corolla.
The Land Rover and Toyota Corolla were used to block the road either side of the jewellers while the Hilux reversed into the store.
A staff member was in the store at the time of the raid and was nearly struck by falling debris when the Toyota Hilux reversed into the shop, police said.
All five men then made off in the Land Rover and Hilux, with the Toyota Corolla left at the scene.
Gourlay had already admitted stealing the Hilux, fraud by false representation and converting criminal property. Leek was found not guilty of an additional count of theft of the Hilux, police said.
On the same day as the raid, he drove to the Jewellery Quarter and sold a gold bangle stolen in the raid for £1,500, the court heard.
Police were able to link him to the incident as his fingerprints were on the sale sheet, and he was wearing the same clothing as when he was captured on CCTV, the force said.
Tags from the stolen jewellery were also found on the sofa at Boylan's home after the raid.
"This was clearly an extensively planned armed robbery, with careful thought by the five defendants going into disguising themselves, the vehicles and the locations of their phones," said Det Con Patrick Fuldun.
He added: "This robbery took place in broad daylight, on a busy street, and must have been horrendous for anyone witnessing it. The staff member inside narrowly escaped serious injury, if not worse."
The five men are due to be sentenced on 13 March.
