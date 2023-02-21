Wolverhampton city centre revamp next stage to launch
The second phase of major plans to revamp Wolverhampton city centre will be launched this week.
The next stage of the City Centre Public Realm Improvement Programme sees £2.97m of improvements being made to Lichfield Street and Queen Square.
It comes as work continues on the £15m redevelopment in Victoria Street and around the Civic Halls.
The scheme, first approved in 2018, is aimed at attracting more people into the city, the council said.
The proposals include plans to deliver a one-way bus route through Lichfield Street, Queen Square and Darlington Street, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands.
New bus stops are also set to be created in in Princess Square and Lichfield Street, along with a new two-way cycle route through Queen Square and Lichfield Street.
In a report to cabinet, Ruth Taylor, the local authority's service lead for placemaking, said: "Before the pandemic, high street vacancy rates were increasing at a steady rate largely due to changes in consumer habits, the rise in online retail and out-of-town retail.
"In February 2023, whilst footfall figures for the city centre have shown a small increase of 10.9%, compared to 15.6% nationally, overall footfall throughout the city remains around 30% lower than pre-pandemic levels.
"The alterations to infrastructure and introduction of improved facilities for buses, cycling and walking are a critical aspect which underpins the programme."
Council cabinet bosses will discuss the plans on Wednesday.
