Walsall trust emergency care centre to open in March
A £40m urgent and emergency care centre will receive its first patients next month, an NHS trust has said.
The Walsall Healthcare trust emergency department (ED) is expected to start treating people early on 2 March.
The Acute Medical Unit for adults will then start operating on 9 March.
The trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, said the new centre would provide nearly 5,000 sqm (53,820 sqft) of extra clinical space.
The Urgent Treatment Centre, where people go after being referred by a GP or after calling 111, will move on the same day as the ED, which includes the children's ED.
The Paediatric Assessment Unit, which will operate close to the children's ED, will begin operations on 26 April.
The two-storey development, costing about £40m and being delivered by building company Tilbury Douglas, would "significantly improve emergency care facilities and capacity", the trust said.
Community engagement 'vital'
Director of operations and deputy chief operating officer Will Roberts, said this was "the most substantial investment" the organisation had ever seen.
Extra teams would be "on hand on moving days as well as volunteers, floor walkers and health and wellbeing staff to give support where needed," he said.
Interim deputy divisional director Debbie White, said community engagement had been "vital to the success of this project and we thank them for their valuable contributions".
The senior project manager for the centre capital build said focus groups and Healthwatch members had been invited to visit the development next week ahead of operations getting under way.
