Birmingham hospital trust inquiry will 'remain independent'
- Published
An under-fire NHS trust has insisted an investigation into its culture will be independent after a survey suggested some staff had "no faith" in the probe.
The Integrated Care Board (ICB) is looking into claims made against the University Hospitals Birmingham Trust.
The survey, completed by 115 of the 1,200 consultants, followed a BBC Newsnight investigation into the trust.
An ICB spokesperson said it was critical that it acted in the interests of patients, the public and staff.
The trust said it had 24,000 employees and more than 3,500 doctors, adding it was important to consider if the survey was representative of all its employees.
'Bit like mafia'
Three major reviews were launched after whistle-blowers alleged they were punished by trust management for raising safety issues, with one insider saying the trust was "a bit like the mafia".
Other staff concerns included a shortage of nurses and a lack of communication, leading to some haematology patients dying without receiving treatment, an investigation found.
The probe by BBC Newsnight heard claims that disciplinary processes were being used to intimidate clinicians and Birmingham Edgbaston MP Preet Gill wrote to the health secretary demanding a public inquiry into the culture at the trust which runs four hospitals in the city.
Those who answered the small survey, by chairman of the Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull medical committee Habib Rahman, comprised consultants mainly from Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull Hospitals.
Of those who responded, 79% believed that the BBC's portrayal of a "culture of fear" was accurate, with 76% saying that they had been bullied or harassed or knew someone who had been.
Meanwhile, 62% said issues at the hospitals were not handled correctly, with 93% reporting low morale.
Three of the whistleblowers, Manos Nikolousis, Tristan Reuser and John Watkinson, said they had "grave concerns" over the ICB's review.
"We are concerned that a review by an NHS insider, overseen by NHS bodies with conflicts of interest, is woefully inadequate for the task and will seriously fail patients and staff," they added.
The ICB said the inquiry continued to be independent and highlighted it would continue to ensure the review addresses concerns.
"We must listen to staff and provide assurance that we will, as a system, work to address their concerns," it added.