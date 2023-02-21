BBC 1Xtra host to broadcast from home city of Birmingham
The new host of BBC 1Xtra's afternoon show said she was thrilled to be broadcasting from her home city of Birmingham.
Kaylee Golding will take over from 3 April every Monday to Friday from 13:00-16:00 GMT.
It is the station's first weekday show to come from outside of London and Ms Golding said it would be an honour.
"I am super excited to be joining the BBC 1Xtra family! I've been listening to 1Xtra my whole life," she said.
"To make it even better, I get to do the show from my home town Birmingham. Birmingham deserves this, and I can't wait to bring some Brummy flavour to 1Xtra!"
The presenter won awards at the Student Radio Awards in 2018 and 2019 and was nominated for Best Presenter at the UK Entertainment Awards in 2021.
The announcement follows 1Xtra's BBC Music Introducing show with Theo Johnson which also comes from the Mailbox, Birmingham and was launched in September.
Faron McKenzie, head of 1Xtra, said he was proud to be bringing the new show to the city.
"I'm excited to see Kaylee represent her hometown, connect with new audiences, and inject her fun, Brummy energy into 1Xtra afternoons," he added.