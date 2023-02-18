Darren Round: Mother's appeal over murder on third anniversary
- Published
The mother of a man found murdered in a Birmingham canal three years ago has made a fresh appeal for information to catch his killer.
CCTV of a man police wish to speak to has been reissued by police and a £20,000 reward remains in place.
Mr Round's mother Shelia said her son had a "good heart".
She said he had looked after her following an accident she had been in about 12 years ago.
She appealed through West Midlands Police for anyone with information about his death to contact the force.
"If you know anything, please tell the police and don't be frightened to do that," she said.
"I've been waiting now, three years for somebody to say something, but nobody has, as yet.
"I'm hoping this time we might get some answers."
Mr Round left his home in Kings Norton at 19:30 GMT on 14 February, wearing a blue coat and with a rucksack on his back.
He was seen on CCTV using a cash machine and going into a shop before walking along canal towpaths into the city centre and returning via the same route.
Footage of his last-known movements captured him walking along the canal, close to Wharf Road Bridge, at about 00:40 GMT.
His body was recovered at 08:40, detectives said.
"Darren's mum needs to know what happened to Darren and we need bring that person that killed Darren to justice," Det Supt Shaun Edwards from the Homicide Investigation Team.
He added: "We remain certain that someone knows who is responsible for Darren's death and has the piece of information which will be vital in helping us bring them before the courts.
"You may believe that your information won't matter, but it could be the detail that helps gives Darren's family some peace."
Crimestoppers doubled its reward for anonymous information over his death in September.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk