Birmingham pair arrested at Heathrow Airport over alleged terrorism offence
- Published
Two men from Birmingham have been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of a terrorism offence.
West Midlands Police said the men, aged 30 and 66, were due to fly out of the UK and were detained on Thursday.
The pair were taken to a police station in the West Midlands and an address in Birmingham is due to be searched.
They have been arrested under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorism.
