Birmingham planners set to decide Curzon Wharf skyscraper scheme
- Published
Plans for what would be one of the tallest buildings in Birmingham are set to be considered by councillors next week.
The £360m Curzon Wharf scheme would see three towers built on land nearby the A38(M) and Dartmouth Circus.
The project would include a 53-storey residential building and several food, drink and retail outlets.
Up to 732 student apartments and 620 homes were also outlined in the plans from the Woodford Group.
Of the three towers, the tallest would be 172m (562ft) high with 500 apartments and stand above Birmingham's current tallest structure, the BT Tower, which is 152m (498ft).
However, a skyscraper at 100 Broad Street was given planning permission three years ago, and once built will be 193m tall (633ft).
The developers at Curzon Wharf said they wanted it to be a world-first in carbon-neutral developments - highly energy efficient and fully powered from renewable energy sources.
They claim that if the project goes ahead it would create more than 1,000 jobs in the local area., according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The buildings will also be within an eight minutes walking distance from the new Curzon Street railway station, which is due to open in 2026 as part of the planned HS2 rail network running between London and Birmingham.
Birmingham City Council leader, Ian Ward, had previously welcomed the scheme and said it would put the city at the "forefront of green, sustainable development".
The plans go before councillors on 23 February.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk