Horace Panter art exhibition inspired by The Specials' USA tour
- Published
A pop art exhibition has opened inspired by travels across the United States with Ska band The Specials.
The paintings have been created from photographs taken by artist and bassist Horace Panter on trips during the band's 2022 tour.
Frontman Terry Hall died in December aged 63.
Panter said The Specials were unlikely to play again following his friend's death.
"The last trip to America, Los Angeles, where I took some of these photos was with him," he said.
"I've been started to [be] asked this and it's 'yes you had Queen without Freddy Mercury', or whatever, but I can't see it happening without Terry Hall."
The exhibition, Across America, at the Colley Ison Gallery in Birmingham, features paintings by Panter, as well as curated pieces from David Hockney and Andy Warhol.
Serving as inspirations, he said pop art represented the "elevation of the mundane".
Panter said he had always been fascinated by the United States, adding "everything is so much bigger, brighter and bolder over there".
"From a child playing cowboys and Indians to the incredible musicians they have produced.
"It's where my heroes lived and so when I started touring there with The Specials, it lived up to all my expectations and more."
Known to fans as Sir Horace Gentleman, Panter said he had first met his bandmates while studying fine art at Coventry's Lanchester Polytechnic in the 1970s, and had been employed as head of art at a school in the city.
"Art has always been in the frame and it's always been a feeble excuse to visit some of the world's great art galleries," he said.
"When The Specials reformed in 2009 then I started painting in the downtime that I had."
The bassist, who also plays with blues outfit Dirt Road Band, said it was a "difficult question" as to whether music or art was more predominant in his life.
"I think one complements the other. I always mention the art is my solo album," he explained.
"I'm a bass player, I need to work with a drummer, a keyboard player, a guitarist, a singer, whatever, but the art is something I totally do by myself and I stand or fall by my efforts. I can't blame somebody else for a bad painting - it works or it doesn't."
Across America, pop art exhibition featuring and curated by Horace Panter is at the Colley Ison Gallery, Colemore Road, Birmingham, until 4 March.
