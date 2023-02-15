Boys charged with murder of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall town centre
- Published
Two more teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man fatally stabbed in Walsall town centre.
A post-mortem examination revealed Bailey Atkinson died from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked on High Street on 28 January.
West Midlands Police has now charged boys aged 15 and 17, who cannot be named because of their ages. Six others also face a murder charge.
Both were due at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
In a statement, the force said: "Bailey's family have been updated with this latest development as we continue to support them in their time of grief.
"We continue to stress there are legal orders in place around their identities and it's paramount names are not discussed on social media as it's a contempt of court."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk