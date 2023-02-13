Camilla postpones West Midlands events due to 'seasonal illness'
The Queen Consort has had to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after contracting a "seasonal illness", Buckingham Palace said.
Camilla had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday as part of its centenary celebrations.
She was later due to travel to a library in Telford, Shropshire, to thank outreach and voluntary groups for their contributions to the community.
Buckingham Palace said it was hoped a new date for both could be found soon.
The Queen Consort has a busy week of events ahead of her and the Palace spokesman added she hoped to be feeling well enough to undertake an engagement on Wednesday.
Joined by the King, she is due to host a reception at Clarence House to celebrate the second anniversary of her online book club The Reading Room.