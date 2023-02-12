Bailey Atkinson: Two more charged over Walsall man's murder

Bailey AtkinsonWest Midlands Police
Bailey Atkinson died from multiple stab wounds

Two more teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre.

A post-mortem examination revealed Bailey Atkinson died from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked on High Street on 28 January.

West Midlands Police have charged 18-year-old Sonny Loverage from Bloxwich and a 17-year-old from Walsall, who can not be named because of his age.

Four other teenagers have previously been charged with his murder.

They are 18-year-old Ronan McCulloch, from Bloxwich, and three boys - two aged 16 and another aged 15, who cannot be identified.

Police said Mr Atkinson's family had been updated.

Mr Loverage and the 17-year-old are due to appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Monday.

