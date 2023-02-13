Fire investigation dog who went blind overnight has brain tumour
- Published
Tests have confirmed a fire investigation dog that went blind "overnight" has a brain tumour.
Kai's handler and owner Mat Dixon rescued him as a puppy 10 years ago and said had been able to adapt to blindness as his job with West Midlands Fire Service mainly involved his nose.
But on Sunday Mr Dixon said a tumour had been found and that he had decided against aggressive cancer treatment.
Instead he plans to "concentrate doing the things that make [Kai] happy".
In his job, Kai would go to the site of a fire after it had been extinguished and sniff out whether an accelerant had been used to ascertain whether it could have been started deliberately.
Mr Dixon said Kai went to bed on 5 January "100% normal" and woke up the next morning "completely blind".
He decided to submit Kai for tests and said: "It could be sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS), diabetes, a disease or neurological disease."
On Sunday he gave an update in a tweet, which said: "Unfortunately it's not good news, it would appear Kai has a brain tumour."
Mr Dixon said he had come to the "difficult decision" that operations, chemotherapy and invasive treatments were "a road I don't want Kai to have to walk down".
He said Kai had had 10 years of living his best life and added: "Hopefully I have done him half as proud as he has me."
Kai is now in palliative care, Mr Dixon said, and he would make the "hardest of decisions" when the time came.
"So, give your dogs a hug and make today their best day ever," he added.