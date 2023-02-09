Fourth teen charged with Bailey Atkinson murder
A fourth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre.
Bailey Atkinson was attacked on High Street in the early hours of 28 January, West Midlands Police said.
Ronan McCulloch, 18, from Bloxwich, is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Three boys - two aged 16 and another aged 15, who cannot be named due to their age - remain in custody also charged with Mr Atkinson's murder.
Five men have been bailed in connection with the case while police inquiries continue.
Mr Atkinson, from Bloxwich, died from multiple stab wounds, a post-mortem examination found.
In a police statement, his family paid tribute to their "beloved boy".
"Bailey was so loved by so many and will be missed so much," they said.
