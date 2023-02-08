Commonwealth bull gets New Street station home
- Published
A permanent home has been announced for the iconic giant bull from the 2022 Commonwealth Games - Birmingham New Street station.
The 33ft (10m) sculpture was due to be dismantled at the end of the Games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry.
It will be housed under the atrium of the station after a petition to save it attracted almost 10,000 signatures.
The giant mechanical bull was displayed in the city's Centenary Square after its debut at the opening ceremony.
Tens of thousands of people crammed to see it at its temporary home during the Birmingham Games last summer and it instantly became one of the city's most popular attractions.
After being stored at a temporary facility in Ladywood, the artwork was moved to a workshop in south east England to be modified, said Network Rail.
The sculpture, originally built and operated as a mechanical structure by special effects company Artem, will be static in its new home and will serve as a "lasting legacy to the unforgettable Birmingham 2022 Games," said Sir Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail.
Largely made of foam, and lightweight aluminium tubing, the artwork is in the process of being redesigned to make sure it is compliant with building and fire regulations.
Network Rail said it had worked with Birmingham 2022, Birmingham City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority to give the bull a home in the city centre to be enjoyed by up to 800,000 people who pass through the station each week.
"There were many stars during our unforgettable summer of sport and culture - but none were bigger and bolder than the bull," said council leader Ian Ward.
"We had five million visitors to the city centre during the period of the Games and the interest has remained at a high level ever since."
Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, also welcomed the news saying: "I look forward to this now beloved bull being enjoyed, marvelled at and photographed by local people and visitors alike in the months and years ahead."
A date for the bull's arrival at the railway station is yet to be confirmed.
