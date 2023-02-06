Patient donates winter fuel cash to striking nurses
- Published
A former cancer and sepsis patient has donated his winter fuel payment to support striking nurses at the hospital that treated him.
Outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, Peter Cockerill gave £500 to a union representing picket lines.
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) walked out in parts of England on Monday along with ambulance staff from unions GMB and Unite.
An RCN representative said staff were thankful for the donation.
The RCN is calling for a 19% pay rise, although it has indicated it may meet the government "halfway".
Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said ministers have met the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body.
The winter fuel payment is made to people born before 26 September 1956 to help them pay heating bills.
But Mr Cockerill, a professor who has worked in the medical school at the University of Birmingham for 10 years, said he and his wife had chosen to donate the money "to the people who looked after me when I nearly died".
He explained: "I've had cancer and I've had sepsis in this hospital, so four times I've had to spend a week in hospital being looked after by these nurses."
Olga Leach-Walters from RCN said staff would continue striking "until the government comes to the table to talk to us".
She said: "We want to see staffing changes, we want to see fair pay, we want to see nurses be able to come to work and not feel pressured because there is not enough staff.
"I support colleagues who are... sometimes going to food banks, and they are finding it very difficult; the cost of living is very high."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk