Young swimmers enjoying Commonwealth Games legacy
Children are taking part in free morning swimming lessons under legacy projects following the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
After starting at Erdington Leisure Centre in November, the Fit, Fed and Swimming Breakfast Club has been expanded to children from six more schools.
The move intends to get children active and improve water safety awareness.
Parents whose children use the service said it was good for the community.
The scheme was founded by Sport England through the Inspire 2022 project and delivered by Swim England.
Marta Hulin, one of the instructors leading sessions at Stechford, said: "I think it is really good, it is really fun for them.
"Most of the kids coming here, [it is their] first time swimming so it is introducing them to water safety and how to act in water."
Chris, who brought his son Israel to the classes, said: "Not only does it bring the community out, it gives opportunity where we may not have thought to do this ourselves."
Israel, 11, said the water made him feel "calm", adding: "All the time it is really fun."
As part of the legacy of the Games, 16,000 items of equipment used in the competition have been given out to 293 community sports clubs across the West Midlands.
Sport England has also supported 281 community organisations across the region with small grants totalling £486,112.
It pledged £6.5m of new funding to improve facilities and access to sport locally.
Additionally, the government promised a £60m underspend from the Games to further enhance the event's legacy.
Michael Ryan, the facility manager at Stechford Leisure Centre, said the Games themselves had a huge impact on getting more people active in his area.
Participation among women and those with accessibility needs had "really benefitted", he said.
As well as Erdington and Stechford, sessions also run in Ladywood and Northfield.
