M40 and M42 closures outside Birmingham ahead of repairs
Motorists have been warned of lane closures during works to improve a busy motorway interchange.
Work to upgrade the safety barrier on the M40 and M42 near Birmingham is due to begin on Monday and is expected to be completed by 17 March.
National Highways said carriageways would be closed overnight to ensure the safety of workers and motorists.
The closures will be staggered and traffic management schemes, including reduced speed limits, will be enforced.
The existing steel safety barrier between junction 3 and 3a on the M42 and junction 16 on the M40 will be replaced with a concrete one, stretching for 7.5 miles (12km).
National Highways said concrete barriers "improve safety by reducing the risk of vehicles crossing over into the other carriageway".
Timeline of overnight closures:
- 6 to 13 February - M40 junction 15 northbound to M42 junction 3a
- 14 to 23 February - M40 northbound link and M42 junction 3a to junction 2 southbound
- 24 February and 27 February to 3 March - M42 junction 2 to 3a northbound
- 6 to 17 March - M42 southbound junction 3a to M40 junction 15
The closures will be in place between 21:00 GMT and 06:00.