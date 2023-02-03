I don't feel safe in Digbeth, says business owner
Business owners have met with council leaders and the police over concerns around safety in Digbeth, Birmingham.
The meeting was called following the death of Cody Fisher who was stabbed at a nightclub there in December.
Digbeth is a growing commercial area of the city centre and stakeholders say security levels have not yet caught up to their needs or those of customers.
The council's leader said more could be done to help.
"I don't feel safe in Digbeth," one business owner said on Thursday.
Lawrence Barton, the city's official night time economy champion, said people thought Digbeth did not have "the necessary infrastructure around security and policing".
Mr Barton, who owns venues in the city's neighbouring Gay Village, added that burglaries were also a problem and there were "numerous issues that clearly need much further investigation and that need addressing".
Another businessman said: "Street lights are great, but it's about having more wardens with badges out on the streets."
Certain areas of the city are formal Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) where stakeholders pay an additional levy to fund improvements, but Digbeth is not one of them.
Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "I do accept that the city council does probably need to do a little bit more to help some of the growing businesses.
"This is the [up and coming] part of the city centre and I think in the future, it'll be as special as the Jewellery Quarter."
The venue where Mr Fisher was killed, Crane, has since lost its licence following representations by West Midlands Police.
Ch Supt Richard North said the move reflected "just how seriously we take these issues".
He added: "We've had a tragic incident recently, but that doesn't set the tone for the whole of Birmingham."
He said in general, Digbeth was a safe location.