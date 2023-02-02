Bailey Atkinson: Three teens held over Walsall town centre stab death
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Bailey Atkinson in Walsall town centre.
West Midlands Police said the boys, a 15-year-old and two aged 16, were arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales, on Tuesday night.
They have been questioned over the death of Bailey, 20, who was stabbed to death on High Street near Asda in the early hours of Saturday.
He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.
A post-mortem revealed that Bailey, of Bloxwich, had died of multiple stab wounds.
The force said it carried out two search warrants in Walsall on Thursday and would put extra officers on patrol to reassure the public.
It said it would also work closely with pubs, clubs and bars to keep the borough safe.
