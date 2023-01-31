Ex-West Midlands Police officer admits sex offences against girl he met online
- Published
A former police officer has admitted sexual offences against a vulnerable 13-year-old girl he met online.
Haider Siddique, who had recently joined West Midlands Police, was arrested after a bus driver spotted him acting inappropriately in March 2022.
He pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual activity with a child on Tuesday at Birmingham Crown Court.
Siddique joined as a student officer in August 2021 but had been off sick since November that year.
Charges of child abduction and grooming will lie on file.
He resigned while in custody, after his arrest, and will be sentenced on 3 March.
The force said he had never been deployed in an operational role.
After the criminal case has concluded, the force will hold a misconduct hearing.
Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: "This was a sickening criminal act by a former student officer."
