Black Country Living Museum adds 1959 scooter to collection
A 64-year-old scooter made in Wolverhampton and featuring a drop-down picnic tray has gone on display.
The 1959 Defiant scooter, made by former manufacturer DKR, is on show at the Black Country Living Museum.
"The DKR Defiant is a rare example of a Black Country-built scooter, of which few survive," said Tim Shields, the Dudley attraction's transport manager.
DKR launched several scooter models but production stopped in 1966 amid falling sales and competition from Italy.
The museum said it faced competition from Vespa and Lambretta, which came to dominate the market in Europe.
Mr Shields said the DKR Defiant was stylish and had a large front which offered its rider good weather protection.
The picnic tray was formed from the drop-down lid of a storage locker.
It could reach a top speed of about 60mph [97km/h] and sold for about £190.
"Not only were they a user-friendly means of transport, but scooters also came to symbolise mod culture and youth fashion," said Mr Shields.
"This is a theme we will be exploring as part of our new development. Our 1940s to 60s high street, due to open later this year, will give us the opportunity to share these stories."