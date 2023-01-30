Man jailed for manslaughter after robbery victim dies
- Published
A man has been sentenced for manslaughter after a woman died following a robbery where he stole her handbag.
Robert Vickers, 41, from Acocks Green, Birmingham, approached Ann Preston in January 2020 to ask for directions.
He continued to follow her before he stole her handbag and pulled her to the ground, West Midlands Police said.
The 81-year-old was left with injuries which caused her health to deteriorate and she died the following month.
Ms Preston had suffered a severely dislocated shoulder, a broken rib and significant bruising, the force added.
At Birmingham Crown Court, Vickers pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison, in addition to time he had already served.
He had previously been sentenced in July 2020 to six years and nine months after admitting the robbery.
Additional medical evidence led to him being further charged with manslaughter, police said.
In a statement, Ms Preston's partner said: "After more than two years after the death of my partner Ann, I find it very hard to put into words how the events of her death have affected me.
"Not only did she suffer a violent robbery where her bag was ripped from her arm, her horrific injuries and death were completely unnecessary.
"Not only did this man rob her of her handbag, he robbed her of her and my life."
Detective Constable Emily Sparks said: "This was a cowardly attack on a vulnerable lady which robbed Ann of her belongings and, ultimately, her life.
"We hope news of this sentencing can bring some comfort and closure to Ann's family and friends."