Man dies after car hits two people in Dudley
A man has died after a car hit two people in Dudley.
Ambulance crews arrived at Tipton Road, in Woodsetton, to find a man and woman in the road at 20:35 GMT on Thursday.
A passerby was already trying to help the injured man, who was in a critical condition.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said medics worked quickly but "sadly, despite everyone's best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him".
The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police has been asked for comment.
