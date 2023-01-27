Rising anti-Semitism worries Birmingham Holocaust survivor
- Published
The war in Ukraine and rising reports of anti-Semitic incidents make Holocaust Memorial Day more important, a concentration camp survivor says.
Mindu Hornick, 93, from Birmingham, was sent at the age of 12 to Auschwitz with her family and never saw her mother or two brothers again after arriving.
She gives talks to young people about the horrors of the camps. She was appointed an MBE in 2019.
"Anti-Semitism is a big worry to us, the Jewish communities," she said.
"We go to a synagogue to pray, there is security. We have security all around to give you an idea how important it is to remind people what happened."
Reports of anti-Semitic incidents reached a record high in the UK in 2021, a charity found.
Ms Hornick has visited hundreds of schools and colleges over the past two decades and says the talks remind her of her experiences.
"There are days I don't think about it but particularly this time of year when I have got a dozen schools, universities, churches to go to, it is all the time with me," she said.
"I cannot forgive but I do not hate. I teach not to hate, but to forgive? No. How can I forgive?"
She said she was glad a second generation of people were taking up the memories of the Holocaust and the commemorations.
"With what is going on in the world today with Ukraine, and for always, it should always be remembered," Ms Hornick said.
Events will be held around the West Midlands to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday:
- The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, will host a service and candle-lighting in its Millennium Chapel from 11:00 GMT
- Bromsgrove's memorial service will take place in Sanders Park at 11:00 GMT
- Pupils in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, will plant a cherry tree at their schools
- Coventry will hold a free event from 13:00 GMT at St Mary's Guildhall with music, poems and readings
On Sunday in Birmingham from 14:00 GMT, the annual free civic commemoration will be held at the council house.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk