Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her.
Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said.
Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding pole, the West Midlands force added.
They struck in the Weoley Castle area of Birmingham on 15 August last year.
The stabbed woman also suffered a bleed on the brain and significant facial injuries, police said.
They added she was nearly paralysed, with the knife wound "causing a temporary loss of sensation in her leg".
Dale Holmes pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding as did his younger brother who also admitted common assault and grievous bodily harm with intent.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, the pair, from Birmingham, were sentenced to 10 months and 10 years in prison respectively.
PC Shauna Cossens said: "This was a shocking and violent attack which could have killed someone.
"The victims of this attack were left with serious injuries which could have been far worse if not for the quick response of our officers on the night it happened."
