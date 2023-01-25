Walsall Manor's A&E praised by inspectors in mixed report
An NHS trust rated outstanding for the care it delivers to patients has been told it needs to improve in several other areas.
Inspectors reviewed three acute services delivered by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust which runs Walsall Manor Hospital.
While praising A&E, inspectors said the trust needed to get better in areas including management of medicines.
The trust, which also runs local health centres, has been asked for comment.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) conducted its exam in September, October and November, inspecting children and young person's services, medical services and surgical services.
Improvements had been made since previous ratings of "requires improvement" the CQC said, but added more work was needed to make sure people got safe and appropriate care.
Among the issues, inspectors raised concerns about the management of medicines.
In some cases they said they discovered some prescribed medicines were not available, some were out of date and one patient went without pain-relieving medicines for six days.
Elsewhere, services for children and young people did not always take into account each patient's needs, they added.
But their report praised the "exceptional performance" of the emergency department at the Manor and said the level of care from staff remained outstanding.
"Throughout our inspection we saw staff treating patients with compassion and kindness," the CQC's Andy Brand said.
The trust's ratings for safe, effective, well-led and responsive services remained as "requires improvement" while caring was again ranked as outstanding.