Cody Fisher stab death nightclub a 'risk to public'
- Published
Allowing a nightclub where a footballer was killed to stay open would pose "terrifying" risks to public safety, a meeting on its future has heard.
Cody Fisher was fatally stabbed at the Crane venue in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day (26 December).
Police are asking the council to permanently revoke the licence.
There was widespread drug use at Crane on the night Mr Fisher died, leading to three people needing medical help, police told councillors.
Evidence from several bodies is being considered by a licensing committee.
It has been hearing submissions about what action to take, if any, including revoking, suspending or modifying the licence, after it was initially suspended on 30 December following Mr Fisher's death.
Representations from the club's operators, and some from police, have been held in private ahead of a decision, although a spokesperson for the venue's case said revoking the licence would be "wholly inappropriate".
Three men have been charged with murdering the 23-year-old school sports coach from Redditch, Worcestershire, who played for non-league Stratford Town.
Gary Grant, representing the West Midlands force in a public portion of Tuesday's hearing, urged councillors to revoke the licence, saying the venue posed a "grave risk" to public safety and of crime and disorder.
Door searches were "inconsistent or haphazard", he told the committee, and, citing bags of white powder, added there was "blatant and widespread" use of drugs.
The meeting heard that video footage from the night in question showed a person inhaling from a balloon believed to contain nitrous oxide, regardless of a police presence following the stabbing.
Council enforcement officer Shaid Ali told members the terms of the licence required the venue to have a zero-tolerance policy on drugs, adding "it's quite clear its policy wasn't being enforced".
Barrister Nicholas Leviseur for Damian Eston, director of Digital Arts Media Ltd which operates Crane, told the hearing the revocation of the licence was "wholly inappropriate in this case".
He said he would not comment further on "what led to the tragic loss" of Mr Fisher as their evidence had been set out in private sessions.
Mr Grant said checks on CCTV from Boxing Day revealed three customers "had to be carried out by friends or staff" because of drug use, including a woman who was described as "dribbling out of her mouth, barely breathing".
An ambulance was required and the woman was taken to hospital, adding to the perception "this was not a properly controlled event", he explained.
"[It was] so blatant, that management and security showed a reckless blind eye or simply didn't care what was going on in their venue," Mr Grant stated.
Two companies in Digbeth as well as environmental health and trading standards have made submissions to the council against Crane, and one city councillor says while he opposes its closure there should be strong conditions placed on the venue and around security.
The club began operating on 15 October after being granted a licence in June, the hearing was told.
"Within just three months this venue is facing a summary review triggered by" Mr Fisher's death, said Mr Grant who expressed concerns of "rather terrifying risks in the operation of this venue".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk