Arrests after man shot amid Wolverhampton disorder
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man was shot in Wolverhampton.
Officers were called to reports of a firearm being discharged amid an outbreak of disorder on Willenhall Road in the city on Saturday afternoon.
A 23-year-old man went to hospital after the incident with a wound to his leg and remains in a stable condition.
Two men, aged 35 and 25, were arrested hours later after a car believed to be involved was stopped in Birmingham.
Insp James Bird from West Midlands Police, said: "We understand the concerns around gun crime and run regular operations to disrupt and deter this.
"We will have officers in the area today to offer reassurance to the community and will continue to carry out further CCTV enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened."
