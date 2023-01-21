Birmingham City and Preston fans applaud murdered Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Arthur Labinjo-HughesFamily
Arthur, a fan of Birmingham City, was killed in June 2020 at his Solihull home

Applause has rung out during Birmingham City's home game with Preston as players dedicated the match to murdered boy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Fans clapped during the sixth minute in memory of the six-year-old from Solihull who died in June 2020.

Blues players wore a special one-off shirt, from which all club profits will go to the NSPCC in Birmingham.

The club has pledged to hold annual memorial games around the time of Arthur's birthday on 4 January.

The club, which lost the match 2-1 on Saturday, has said his death touched the nation.

Arthur's stepmother Emma Tustin was jailed for at least 29 years for murder, while his father was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

A Birmingham City fan, Arthur died from a brain injury inflicted by Tustin at their home in Solihull.

Birmingham City's Barclays Women's Championship match against Sunderland on Sunday will see players wearing special kit with the "Arthur 6" emblem printed on it.

Some of them will also be signed before being available for auction after the game, the club said.

PA Media
Birmingham City's Maxime Colin wore the one-off kit on Saturday

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics