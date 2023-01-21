Birmingham City and Preston fans applaud murdered Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
Applause has rung out during Birmingham City's home game with Preston as players dedicated the match to murdered boy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
Fans clapped during the sixth minute in memory of the six-year-old from Solihull who died in June 2020.
Blues players wore a special one-off shirt, from which all club profits will go to the NSPCC in Birmingham.
The club has pledged to hold annual memorial games around the time of Arthur's birthday on 4 January.
The club, which lost the match 2-1 on Saturday, has said his death touched the nation.
Arthur's stepmother Emma Tustin was jailed for at least 29 years for murder, while his father was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter.
Arthur's edition. 💙#YouAreLoved pic.twitter.com/PUjaHHuKhU— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 21, 2023
A Birmingham City fan, Arthur died from a brain injury inflicted by Tustin at their home in Solihull.
Birmingham City's Barclays Women's Championship match against Sunderland on Sunday will see players wearing special kit with the "Arthur 6" emblem printed on it.
Some of them will also be signed before being available for auction after the game, the club said.