Fire crews battle major factory blaze in Stourbridge
- Published
More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a derelict factory in the West Midlands.
Emergency crews were called to an industrial area at the junction of Crabbe Street and Pearson Street in Stourbridge at about 12:30 GMT.
Seven fire engines are at the scene and about half the building is on fire, West Midlands Fire Service says.
Road closures are in place and residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.