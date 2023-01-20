Soldiers complete march for Babbs Mill Lake boys
A group of soldiers have completed a 100-mile march in memory of four boys who died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull.
Finlay Butler, eight, his younger brother Samuel, six, their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10, died on 11 December.
Sgt Brad Hawkins and two others ended their walk at the scene on Friday and were met by some of the boys' family.
"I was just trying to keep the tears in to be honest with you," he said.
The trio of Queen's Royal Hussars set out from their base in Tidworth, Wiltshire, on Sunday, to raise funds for Birmingham Children's Hospital.
The march to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst was a way of "giving back to the families of the boys", said Sgt Hawkins, who grew up nearby.
The tragedy of the boys "sent shockwaves throughout the community including the military community," he said.
The soldier, who used to play in the park as a child, said it was upsetting not to have been in the area immediately after the incident.
"Being down south and watching everyone placing flowers and being at the vigil and showing support and myself not being able to do that, it's been quite upsetting," he explained.
The group was joined by some of the boys' family for the last mile.
"I said to them if I had to do it again I'd do it again if it meant the tragedy didn't happen but sadly that can't be reversed," Sgt Hawkins said.
Upon arrival at the lake, a short memorial was held, led by an army chaplain. A teddy bear from the regiment was also placed at the site.
The tributes were "amazing to see", said Lance Corporal Jake Chapman.
"The main thing is raising awareness but essentially just remembering what's happened, and obviously the boys," added Sgt Hawkins.