Mum’s fears over Birmingham school support tribunal
- Published
A mum said she was left unable to sleep after being led to believe legal help to secure special educational needs support for her son had been withdrawn.
Evelyn Armstrong said she was told by Birmingham City Council she could represent herself at court at a tribunal for Douglas, eight.
Her son has sensory issues, dyspraxia and dyslexia and their hearing to discuss his support is weeks away.
The council apologised for the "miscommunication".
Mrs Armstrong is taking the council to a tribunal because she said her son needed 25 hours of one-to-one specialist teaching a week.
She had been working with the council's Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Information Advice and Support Services, known as SENDIASS, which helps families through the process of obtaining an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).
Mrs Armstrong said she received an email from the council informing her the member of staff who knew her case comprehensively was now absent shortly before the tribunal was scheduled.
"It doesn't address any other support or anything else I might need. It says I can contact a manager. I did, we had a conversation, and he said I would be perfectly fine to represent myself.
"This is my child's future I am talking about. I am so stressed, I haven't slept for two days and now I am supposed to represent myself against the high and mighty local authority."
Parents not empowered
SENDIASS, which provides advice to parents trying to secure support for their children, was recently criticised in a report by the National Children's Bureau.
It found the statutory service was 85% non-compliant with minimum standards and did not routinely empower parents. It suggested a wide-ranging restructure of the service or outsourcing it to an external provider.
In a statement, Birmingham City Council insisted the SENDIASS support was not being withdrawn.
"SENDIASS is currently continuing to support a number of parents/carers with tribunal proceedings. A recent communication was sent explaining how families can continue to access support while an officer is absent from work. This absence has had no impact on the delivery of service.
"We apologise for any misunderstanding caused by this communication and will be sending further clarification in the coming days."
The council added it was now in contact with Mrs Armstrong.