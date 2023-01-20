Leintwardine competition to name garage petrol pumps
Phil the Tank, Geri-can Halliwell and Emission Impossible are just some of the front-runners in a competition to name fuel pumps at a village garage.
Pumpy McPumpface and Vin Diesel could also replace the numbers on two of the four pumps at Griffiths Garage.
Owner Alex Griffiths said asking the residents of Leintwardine, in Herefordshire, for their suggestions was "just a bit of light-hearted fun".
A public vote to choose the favourites will close at 11:00 GMT on Sunday.
The idea came from a customer and the suggestions started to come in during the pandemic, said Mr Griffiths.
'Pretty solid efforts'
"We'd seen the public votes on gritters and things like that and we thought we'd give it a go," he told BBC Hereford & Worcester.
"We've been quite surprised by the level of interest, people are sending it to their friendship groups and saying, 'come on, vote for my suggestion'.
"It's been quite difficult narrowing it down and shortlisting... there are some pretty solid efforts. Phil the Tank is number one at the moment."
The winners will bag a £50 fuel prize and the names will be put on the pumps.
Mr Griffiths said he hoped a local dignitary would christen them at an official naming ceremony that he hopes will be "a bit of silliness".