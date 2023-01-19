Boy stabbed by Birmingham New Street Station 'attacked by group'
- Published
A boy aged 13 stabbed near Birmingham's New Street station is believed to have been attacked by a group of youths.
He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-changing, police said, after the stabbing in Stephenson Place on Wednesday afternoon.
They put temporary powers in place allowing them to stop and search people without the usual need to have reasonable grounds.
Using those powers again on Thursday was being considered.
It was believed the boy was attacked by a group at about 16:30 GMT and he was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.
'Not done lightly'
Ch Insp Richard Evans, from Birmingham police, said it had been "an appalling attack on a young boy" in the city centre.
He added: "We quickly put in place temporary powers, called section 60 powers, giving us the ability to stop and search people without the normal need for us to have reasonable grounds.
"It's not something we do lightly, but we did this to protect everyone visiting and working in the city centre."
Ch Insp Evans stated the force was considering using the powers again "to continue to keep people safe".
He added it would continue to have officers in the city centre on Thursday to reassure people, while it continued "to work with partners to reduce knife crime in the West Midlands".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk