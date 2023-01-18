Boy, 13, stabbed outside New Street Station
- Published
Part of Birmingham has been sealed off after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed outside New Street Station.
Officers were called to Stephenson Place at about 16:30 GMT.
West Midlands Police said the boy had been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries and called for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
The force said there would be an increased police presence in the area to offer people reassurance.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.