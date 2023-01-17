Man admits Robert West's Birmingham killing
A man has admitted killing a 49-year-old who died in the street outside a Birmingham banqueting suite.
Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh, was fatally stabbed on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022.
Rashid Powell, 20, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday charged with his murder.
However, following legal argument, the prosecution accepted a guilty plea to manslaughter.
Mr West was stabbed by Powell, who was with a group of people, as he entered the Cross Keys Banqueting Suite, said West Midlands Police.
He then collapsed and died on the pavement outside the venue.
It was believed there was animosity between Powell's group and Mr West in the weeks leading up to the killing, but the meeting at the Cross Keys was a chance encounter, explained the force.
Powell is set to be sentenced at a later date.
Also appearing in court accused of Mr West's murder were Ashon D'Aguilar, 19, of Brunswick Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, and Tyreek Walker, 18, of Hytall Road, Shirley, Solihull.
They both admitted to possessing a blade - pleas which were accepted - and are due to be sentenced on Wednesday.
Speaking after his death last year, Mr West's family said he was the kind of person who would go the extra mile for those he loved and cared for.
"We are all in shock, devastated and truly heartbroken. He will be dearly missed forever by all. Rest easy king. Gone but never forgotten."
All three men were remanded in custody.
