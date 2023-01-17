Birmingham house explosion death accidental, inquest jury rules
The death of a great-grandmother killed in an explosion at a house triggered by a faulty gas pipe has been ruled accidental.
A coroner said the blast in Birmingham, which fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace, caused "Hollywood film-esque destruction".
The 79-year-old died when the Kingstanding property collapsed in June 2022, the inquest was told.
Her partner and owner of the house, David Murphy, survived.
He had reported the smell of gas less than 15 minutes before the explosion.
Mr Murphy had rung UK gas distribution network Cadent at 20:22 BST on June 26 last year, also saying his hob was no longer working and the meter was "making a noise".
He was told by a call handler that an engineer would arrive "within the hour" and "not to use any source of ignition, and to ventilate the house".
The coroner said the first of numerous 999 calls was made at 20:38 BST, with neighbours describing a "huge bang" and saying 129 Dulwich Road in Kingstanding had been "flattened" and was "completely missing".
The blast was so violent it sent roof tiles through the windows of a leisure centre 114ft (35m) away, the inquest heard.
The 11-member jury was shown an image of a "gas pipe separation under (the) floor of (the) living room", said to be at the root of the explosion.
Birmingham and Solihull Area Coroner James Bennett said whoever had installed the gas pipe "many years ago - potentially decades" ago - had used a type of fitting which needed "soldering" that had not been done.
Mr Bennett said: "Sadly, we reach a point where natural gas is escaping into the property. It eventually ignites, causing the explosion.
"It appears Doreen, sadly, was in the lounge at the point of the explosion."
The wreckage of the house and three other neighbouring properties found to be structurally unsound were later demolished.
The inquest heard from Steve Critchlow, specialist Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector, who said the pipework probably dated to the 1950s or 1960s.
He said the likelihood was the unsoldered joint had been "leaking small amounts of gas" for many years, but there had been a total failure - for reasons he would only be guessing at - on 26 June.
Jurors deliberated for just under two hours on Tuesday before finding Ms Mace's cause of death was from "consequences of an explosion that caused a house to collapse".
The former Birmingham City Council house, which was nearly 100 years old, was about to be sold by Mr Murphy.
He suffered "relatively significant injuries" and was not called to give evidence at the inquest by the coroner who said it was "not necessary".
Ms Mace was described by her relatives during the two-day inquest as a "once-in-a-lifetime soul".
One of her granddaughters, Samantha O'Brien, attending the proceedings, described her as "a caring, energetic and fun-loving lady with such an infectious smile", who was "devoted to her family".
"At time of her passing, Nan was 79 years young, still with a determination, vigour for life, on par with a person half her age," she said.
