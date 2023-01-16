Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
- Published
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed.
Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall.
But "due to the absence of any viable alternatives", Wolverhampton councillors approved the request.
Two replacement trees must be planted to mitigate the loss.
The firm, in Oxford Street, which makes copper tubing for plumbing, heating and refrigeration appliances, was targeted five times in two weeks alone, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Richard Birch, who made the application to fell the tree on behalf of the company, said three trees had preservation orders and the tree in question was closest to a wall which separated and enclosed the working yard area.
"This tree is being used to aid burglars in scaling the wall, cutting the barbed wire and gaining access to our site.
"They are stealing copper from the yard area and then using the tree to get back out. With the tree growing, it is also blocking the view of our CCTV in this area.
"We have had numerous repeated break-ins and thefts from our company - given the price of copper - and in two weeks alone we had five break-ins resulting in thefts."
Police officers have been unable to catch the offenders in the act, he added.
The company is one of the biggest employers in the Bilston area, spanning 13.4 acres between Oxford Street, Hare Street and Vulcan Road and is covered by 42 CCTV cameras.
The London plane variety is very tolerant of atmospheric pollution and became a popular urban roadside tree in Victorian times, when it was planted extensively to help combat weather pollution