Cody Fisher: Third man in court charged with nightclub murder
- Published
A man charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher in a Birmingham nightclub has appeared in court.
The non-league player and school sports coach, 23, was stabbed on the dance floor of Digbeth's Crane nightclub just before midnight on Boxing Day.
Reegan Anderson, 18, of Erdington, was the third man to appear in Birmingham Crown Court charged with the murder, and is also charged with affray
He was not asked to enter pleas.
Appearing via video link from HMP Brinsford, he was remanded in custody after the hearing.
Judge Paul Farrer KC set a trial date of 3 July, and Mr Anderson is next due in court on 17 March for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Mr Anderson will be alongside Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, who were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.
Mr Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Mr Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, are also due to face trial on 3 July. Another suspect has been released on bail.
Mr Fisher had played for several non-league Midlands clubs, most recently Stratford Town, and coached pupils at a school in Redditch.
A dedicated webpage has been set up by police for members of the public to send in footage, pictures and information as the investigation into the killing continues.
The Crane nightclub had its licence suspended for 28 days after West Midlands Police claimed there had been "serious management failings" at the venue on the night Mr Fisher died.
Several other clubs in the city have since installed life-saving bleed kits donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was stabbed to death in Digbeth in July 2017.