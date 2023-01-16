Trains cancelled due to wire damage near Wolverhampton
Rail services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton have been hit by major disruption.
Damage to overhead wires means trains are being cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
West Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Transport for Wales are affected.
Services to parts of Shropshire and Staffordshire also face problems problems due to the damage.
National Rail Enquiries warned disruption was expected until the end of the day.
