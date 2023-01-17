Birmingham council failed tenants who complained over homes
- Published
Complaints from council tenants in Birmingham were not appropriately dealt with by the local authority, an ombudsman's report has found.
It looked at a number of cases brought before Birmingham City Council in 2022 and found failings in every one.
One case involved a man who complained after reporting damp and mould in his property 14 times in 11 years, with the authority failing to act.
The council said it was working to improve the service for its tenants.
The Housing Ombudsman said: "The failings identified cut across every aspect of a resident's interaction with the landlord."
It looked at 14 cases, which were brought forward over a six-month period, from March 2022.
It found residents had to make multiple attempts to get repairs resolved and little checking, to make sure those repairs were properly carried out.
The report also concluded poor record keeping caused delays in repairs and delays and maladministration in the way subsequent complaints were handled.
Ombudsman Richard Blakeway said it was "unusual and concerning" to find so many cases of maladministration.
He said the council had been "dismissing its role and its responsibilities, which was deeply unfair on residents".
The tenant who reported damp and mould in his properties contacted the council 14 times between 2010 and 2021 and was worried about the impact this was having on his family.
It took the council eight months to respond to his request for compensation and the ombudsman found "severe maladministration" around the landlord's handling of the damp and mould and his request for compensation.
In all, if identified 24 cases of maladministration and concluded its findings were "indicative of wider failure in repairs, record keeping, complaint handling and compensation".
It also said the council had failed to learn from mistakes in that period.
The ombudsman made a number of recommendations to improve the service and ordered the council to pay out £7,500 in compensation.
Birmingham City Council said it was the largest local authority social housing landlord in England with over 60,000 homes and carried out over 250,000 repairs per year.
It said "we have progressed in terms of improving the service for tenants" since and now had a new corporate complaints process.
It also said it terminated the contract of a contractor and welcomed the opportunity to work with the ombudsman to implement its recommendations.