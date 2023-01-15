Police officers injured as man barricades himself into Halesowen flat

Crimmond Rise, HalesowenGoogle
Residents were evacuated from the flats on Crimmond Rise while negotiations took place

Two police officers have been injured after a man barricaded himself inside a flat, a force has said.

West Midlands Police said the officers were assaulted after a man stopped them entering an elderly resident's flat during a welfare check on Crimmond Rise, Halesowen, at about 03:15 GMT.

The force said the three-storey building had to be evacuated while negotiators spoke to the man.

A police representative said a man in his 20s was arrested at about 08:30.

They added that the injuries to the two officers were "not believed to be serious", while a 79-year-old man was treated for minor injuries.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics