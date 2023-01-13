Willenhall food factory fire may have been started by fridge
- Published
A fire that destroyed a food factory on Thursday appears to have been started by accident, West Midlands Fire Service has said.
Investigations continue, but have suggested a refrigeration unit at the site in Willenhall could have been to blame.
Some firefighters remain at the scene, but surrounding roads have reopened.
At its height more than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze which broke out at the wholesalers on Stringes Lane.
The fire service said the site was more than 3,200 sq ft (280 sq m) in size and about 60% was affected.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.