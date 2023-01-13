Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Children still at risk of harm after boy's murder
Children in the town where Arthur Labinjo-Hughes lived before his death are experiencing "significant harm" due to delayed responses by council services, a report has found.
An Ofsted inspection of Solihull Council's children's services has rated it inadequate.
Six-year-old Arthur's father and stepmother were jailed for his killing at their home in June 2020.
The council said it accepted the findings of the report.
Published on Friday following November's inspection, it said:
- Children in Solihull are not getting the help they need at the right time
- When there is a concern that a child is at risk of harm, the response is too slow
- Too many children in need of help and protection are subject to repeat intervention and plans
- For too many children, previous interventions had not led to an improved outcome
- A delay in response had led to some children experiencing significant harm.
The children's services were last inspected in 2019 when they were graded as "requires improvement to be good".
Ofsted has made a number of recommendations for improvement.
Emma Tustin was jailed for murder and Arthur's father Thomas Hughes for manslaughter.
Their trial heard that after his death, 130 bruises were found on Arthur's body and that he had been subjected to salt poisoning, deprived of food and drink and made to stand alone for hours on end.
He suffered a catastrophic brain injury while in the care of Tustin on 16 June, with his final days captured on CCTV installed in the living room where he was forced to sleep.
Earlier this year, Solihull Children's Services department's new director Pete Campbell revealed the number of children in care within the borough has doubled over the last 10-12 years.
A government intervention announced in November last year saw the department receive an urgent £642,402 grant.
Education Secretary Kit Malthouse also sent Sir Alan Wood, former director for children's services in the London borough of Hackney, to work with the council.
In a statement, Solihull Council said: "This council is fully committed to making the necessary changes to children's services and we understand what we need to do to improve and realise that we need to do this at greater speed than we are already doing."
It said Sir Alan was also conducting a review of the leadership across the three safeguarding partners in the area, police, health and local authority, with his report to be published later this month.
