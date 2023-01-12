Man dies in Gobowen bungalow fire

Firefighters were called to Fairfield Close after a resident heard smoke alarms

A man has died after a bungalow fire in Shropshire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Fairfield Close in Gobowen at 15:20 after smoke alarms were reported.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save the man and he was declared dead at the scene.

A second man was assessed by ambulance crews, but did not require treatment and was discharged.

A fire investigation to determine the cause of the blaze is under way.

