Fourth man arrested over footballer Cody Fisher's death
- Published
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering footballer Cody Fisher at a Birmingham nightclub.
The 23-year-old player for non-league Stratford Town died after being stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane venue in Digbeth on Boxing Day.
The 18-year-old suspect was detained in Erdington, Birmingham, on Thursday.
Two men have been charged with the murder of Mr Fisher who was from Redditch, while a third has been released on police bail.
West Midlands Police is still asking for mobile phone images or footage from the venue on 26 December. Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said: "We know lots of people at The Crane were using their mobile phones to take pictures and video on the night."
The two accused - Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham - appeared at the city's Crown Court last week.
Neither entered a plea and were remanded in custody.
A provisional trial date of 3 July was set.