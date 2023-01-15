Soldiers in charity march for Babbs Mill Lake boys
A group of soldiers are set to march more than 100 miles in memory of four boys who died after being pulled from an icy lake.
Sgt Brad Hawkins and others from The Royal Hussars will include Babbs Mill Lake on their fundraising journey for Birmingham Children's Hospital.
On their way to Solihull from their base in Tidworth, Wiltshire, they will take in Swindon, Burford and Warwick.
Sgt Hawkins said he wanted to support his local area.
Finlay Butler, eight, his younger brother Samuel, six, their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10, died after falling into the water on 11 December.
Sgt Hawkins, who said he used to play at the lake as a child, explained the soldiers had been affected by what happened.
Starting on Sunday, the group will march 20 miles a day, stopping off to camp in towns along their route before being joined by some of the boys' family on Friday, for the last mile.
Upon arrival at the lake, there will be a short memorial service, led by an army chaplain.
"We'll also be carrying a teddy bear from our regiment to place down for the boys," Sgt Hawkins said.
"People don't get to see this side of soldiers much, but it has affected us all and we just want to do what we can."