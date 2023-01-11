Delays on M5 and M42 near Bromsgrove due to lorry fire
A "significant" lorry fire has closed major roads on the West Midlands motorway network.
The incident on the M42 northbound has closed link roads connecting the M5 to the M42 in both directions.
Multiple units from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue are on the scene, said a National Highways spokesperson.
Pictures from the scene show the lorry has been completely devastated by the blaze.
Traffic caught on the link from the M5 north to the M42 north will be turned around, added National Highways.
West Mercia Police tweeted motorists should slow down on the approach.
Diversions are in place and National Highways said it would provide updates on Twitter.
Road obstruction and possible temporary closure shortly, due to lorry fire M5 J4a, on the bend at the M42 split. Please use an alternative route if possible, or pass with care until closure on. @WMerciaPolice1 @highwaysagency @HWFireHereford pic.twitter.com/VECb8E85IU— West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) January 11, 2023
National highways said it was called to the incident shortly after 20:30 GMT.
It is yet not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.
